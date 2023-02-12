BKC Final: Marietta 94, WC men 60

MARIETTA, Ohio – Marietta College shot over 50 percent from the field in a 94-60 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team at Ban Johnson Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers, who were looking to avenge a 76-66 defeat at the hands of the Quakers earlier in the season, scored the game’s first nine points. Wilmington stormed back, however, as after consecutive layups from Bryce Bird and Gavin Heimlich, Collin Barker and Abdul Kanu connected on triples to pull within a point. The Quakers got a stop on the ensuing Marietta possession and another Kanu basket forced a timeout from Pioneer Head Coach Jon VanderWal with his team trailing 12-11.

What followed was another 9-0 Marietta run. Wilmington hung within striking distance, however, as five straight points from Domenic Farley with five minutes to play in the half put the visitor’s deficit to just five at 35-30. Unfortunately for WC, that would be last points it would score in the half as the hosts ended the period on a 13-0 run to go into the locker room up 48-30.

Wilmington opened the second half on an 8-3 run capped by an Abdul Kanu basket to make the score 51-38, but the Quakers wouldn’t get closer the rest of the way as the Pioneers nearly mirrored their first-half shooting performance in the second half, making 18-of-34 (52.9 percent) and scoring 46 points.

Marietta finished the contest 36-of-67 including shooting 13-of-27 (48. 1 percent) from beyond the three-point arc. Wilmington made 21-of-60 (35.0 percent) of its field goal attempts including nine triples and nine free throws. The hosts won the rebounding battle 45-34, which translated to a 24-12 advantage in second-chance points.

Individually, Cooper Parrott led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting while a trio of Pioneers – David Sanford, Lovenson Xavier and Frank Waganfeald – also scored in double figures. Farley led Wilmington with 14 points off the bench while Kanu and Izaiah Cathy also scored in double figures. Obed Achirem led the Quakers in rebounding with eight boards.

Wilmington (7-16, 3-13 OAC) will close out its 2022-23 season with a trip to Otterbein University and senior day contest with nationally-ranked John Carroll University on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.