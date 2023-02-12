BKC Final: Marietta 64, WC women 52

MARIETTA, Ohio – Marietta College broke open a one-possession game with a 22-7 second quarter to earn a 64-52 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team at Ban Johnson Arena on Saturday afternoon.

After the first quarter saw neither team lead by more than a single possession, the host Pioneers hit 9-of-15 from the field in the second quarter and held the Quakers to just 3-of-16 to build a 36-20 advantage at the intermission. WC, though it outscored Marietta 32-28 in the second half, would not get closer than a dozen the rest of the way.

Both teams shot under 30 percent from distance with Marietta converting 27-of-69 (39.1 percent) from the field compared to 19-of-62 (30.6 percent) for Wilmington. The Pioneers outrebounded the Quakers 49-38 and converted that to a 20-12 edge in second-chance points. The visitors held a 7-5 edge in made three-pointers, but the hosts scored 36 points in the paint and surrendered just 14.

Individually, Erin Hahn turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench to lead all scorers. Hannah Kroft and Olivia Gribble both chipped in nine points for Marietta. Jada Pohlen, who hit three of the Quakers’ triples on the afternoon, and Zahrya Bailey both had 11 points for Wilmington. Kennedy Lewis and Cassidy Lovett both had six points while Marisa Seiler and JaKaia Lotz both grabbed six rebounds.

Wilmington (13-10, 7-9 OAC) will finish the regular season by host Otterbein University and John Carroll University on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.