Heys another record; WC men 4th at All-Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College indoor track & field team placed fourth out of 14 teams at the Indoor All-Ohio Championships hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday.

The Quakers finished with 53 points and ahead of both Case Western Reserve University and the host Tigers. Fellow Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) member the University of Mount Union won the meet with 226.5 poitns while the College of Wooster was second (74 points) and Denison University placed third (57 points).

The Wilmington weight throw squad had four individuals score including JJ Durr’s winning heave of 58’ 3”. Nathan Borgan placed third with a throw of 54’ 10.75” while Nate Marcum was fifth (53’). Andrew Pacifico rounded out the scorers with a seventh-place mark of 51’ 7.25”. In the shot put, Mike Soltis (45’ 9.25”) and Brett Brooks (45’ 7.25”) finished fifth and six respectively while Brady Vilvens rounded out the field events with a runner-up leave of 6’ 4.25” in the high jump.

Eric Reynolds and Tate Yoder both scored for the team in the 5,000-meter run as Reynolds won the event (15:18.52) and Yoder took third (15:21.96).

On Friday, both Simon Heys and Noah Tobin traveled to Grand Valley State University to compete in the 5,000-meter run. Heys finished sixth in a field of largely scholarship student-athletes and set the program record with a time of 14:08.53, one of the top times in the country. Tobin finished 16th with a near personal best mark of 14:37.15.

Wilmington returns to action at the Muskingum Invitational hosted by Muskingum University on Friday, Feb. 17.