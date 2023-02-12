WC women 10th at All-Ohio Indoor Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Senior Madison Dietz and sophomore Kylee Schafer helped the Wilmington College women’s track & field team to a 10th-place finish at the Indoor All-Ohio Championships hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday.

Both women scored points for the Quakers in the 60-meter dash as Schafer finished runner-up in the event with a time of 7.96 seconds while Dietz crossed the finish line two-hundreths of a second behind her teammate to place fourth. The two also teamed up with Rachel Spanfellner and Jaineen Smith to complete the 4-x-200-meter relay in 1:51.73 and place seventh.

In field events, Dietz placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16’ 2.25”.

As a team, Wilmington finished with 21 points while fellow Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) member the University of Mount Union won the meet with 145.5 points.

Wilmington returns to action at the Muskingum Invitational hosted by Muskingum University on Friday, Feb. 17.