Rack pins 2 but Astros drop pair of matches

NORWOOD — The East Clinton wrestling team completed its regular season with a pair of losses to Batavia and Norwood.

Cooper Rack led the Astros with a pair of pins at 150 pounds. He pinned Josh Moralesof Batavia in 5:51 and then in 4:22 over Kevin Isaac of Norwood.

East Clinton will compete Feb. 18 in the SBAAC Wrestling Championship at Western Brown High School.

Colton Brockman had a pin at 138 and Owen Roberts picked up a pin at 215 pounds in 2:37 over Keith Bell of Batavia. Curtis Singleton had an 8-3 decision victory at 157 pounds.

Chris Rider at 132 and Hudson Singer at 165 also completed for East Clinton.