BBK Final: Summit Country Day 71, East Clinton 41

MT. ORAB — The East Clinton boys basketball season ended Wednesday night with a 71-41 Div. III Sectional tournament loss to No. 2 seed Summit Country Day at Western Brown High School.

East Clinton finishes 0-22. Summit Country Day continues against another SBAAC foe Felicity 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second round of the tournament.

For first-year head coach Clyde Snow and the Astros, the wins didn’t come as they had hoped but the coach is still pleased with his team.

“The thing I’m most proud about this team is, if you came to our games, you couldn’t tell if we were 0-22 or if we were 22-0,” he said. “These kids battled hard.”

Even in the tournament game, East Clinton trailed 36-19 at halftime and the deficit ballooned to 22 in the third. The Astros rallied within 14 but weren’t able to make another run, Snow said.

“Summit was a really solid team,” he said.

Dakota Collom had 25 points in his East Clinton finale.

“We are sure going to miss him,” Snow said. “He was our heart this year. He left this program in better shape.”

Snow said “a lot key pieces” return to next year’s team and he’s excited “for a big offseason. Time to get to work.”

SUMMARY

Feb 15, 2023

Division III Sectional

@Western Brown HS

Summit CD 71, East Clinton 41

S^23^13^24^11^^71

EC^10^9^8^14^^41

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 1-0-0-2 Collom 10-4-1-25 Maddix Crowe 1-1-0-3 Lilly 1-1-0-3 Lake 1-0-0-2 walker 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Boggs 1-0-0-2 Max Crowe 0-0-1-1 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Mess 0-0-0-0 Warner 0-0-0-0 Terrell 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 16-7-2-41

(71) SUMMIT COUNTRY DAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Walters 5-1-4-15 Brecount 3-0-0-6 McHugh 2-1-2-7 Hudepohl 1-0-0-2 Penker 3-3-0-9 Ghawi 0-0-0-0 Luiso 3-0-2-8 Honbe 1-0-0-2 Starks-Whitford 3-2-0-8 Borman 5-0-0-10 Mathews 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 28-7-8-71