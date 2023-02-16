PAWS Humane Society to hold several upcoming events

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. is looking forward to several events, including a mega-adoption event they will be participating in, a benefit to help the animals, and a local restaurant hosting a fundraiser for PAWS scheduled over the coming weeks. All events are about the animals that PAWS helps.

“My Furry Valentine,” a mega-adoption event for pets in the Cincinnati area, will be held this weekend, Feb. 18 and 19, at the Sharonville Convention Center. PAWS will be taking many of their cats with the hopes of finding new homes for them. If you are interested in attending My Furry Valentine, you can order tickets and read further information at https://www.myfurryvalentine.com .

Fun, music, good food and the chance to win the reverse raffle and multiple raffles are the hallmark of the annual “Reverse Raffle and Dinner,” hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) 1224, 141 East Sugartree St., Wilmington. This enjoyable event to benefit the animals that PAWS helps will be held Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. The cost is a $25 minimum donation, which includes one raffle ticket entry and dinner. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the reverse raffle (need not be present to win) and tickets are close to being sold out. Reverse raffle tickets may be purchased at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington, telephone 937-366-6558, during business hours; cash or check please.

The reverse raffle, which is the featured raffle, comes with the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $2,500. The way the reverse raffle works is that instead of winning the large prize with the first ticket drawn, every 25th ticket drawn wins $100. The last five tickets drawn have the option of splitting the jackpot or drawing until there is one winner. There will be other raffles including a 50/50 drawing, which will run throughout the event, and raffles for donations of gifts include overnight stays at area hotels, meals at area restaurants, gift cards and gift baskets donated by local businesses and individuals. A beautiful quilt made by Milly Collins will be auctioned. The auction of Milly’s quilts are always a high point of the evening. Items are welcomed for the raffles and are now being accepted. If you would like to make a donation, please email [email protected]

If you didn’t get to purchase a reverse raffle and dinner ticket for $25, as only 250 are sold, there will be a second chance raffle for $10 that coincides with the big reverse raffle. You pay for a raffle ticket number that matches one of the 250 reverse raffle tickets sold. Payouts are done the same as the big reverse raffle, such as every 25th ticket drawn will win $50 and the jackpot will be a split winner of $600. If you purchase your number prior to the evening of the event, your entry to the event and ticket will be included. Those not holding reverse raffle or second chance raffle tickets are welcome to purchase dinner for $10 at the door.

The reverse raffle and dinner is chaired by Kathy Collins and supported by FOE officers, members and auxiliary, Janet Schultz and Doretta Morrow of D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, PAWS volunteers and friends of Kathy Collins.

“Eat Wings and Raise Funds” will be hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, Feb. 27 to benefit the animals that PAWS helps. Dine in or carry out from 4-9 p.m., and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15% of your bill to PAWS, minus tax, tip and alcohol, when you show a paper ticket or a ticket posted on the PAWS Facebook page to your server. Paper tickets will be available from D& G’s Paws and Claws, Weathervane Cleaners and online tickets posted at PAWS Facebook page and website.

Proceeds and donations from these events will provide needed funds which will go to the care of the animals. PAWS is an all-volunteer operated non-profit in Wilmington which operates a shelter housing adoptable cats and dogs. To learn about PAWS, please visit its website, https://pawshumane.weebly.com .