City releases code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

WINTER WEATHER NOTICE: Due to the current and ongoing weather conditions, some inspections are being rescheduled to allow tenants and owners time for compliance. If you need to request an extension, please contact the Code Enforcement Office.

February 1-15 – New Cases and Violations

#4769 Feb. 2, 2023, 360 Prairie Ave New Case- Violations Pending

#4334 114 High St 1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage Final Notice -Sent 925.07- Containers to be Removed 925.13- Abandoned Personal Property. First Notice- Sent

#4670 Dec. 5, 2022, 129 Doan St 925.07- Containers to be Removed. Second Notice-Sent

#4762 Jan. 17, 2023, 605 Mead St 925.13- Abandoned Personal Property. First Notice- Sent

#4737 Jan. 4, 2023, 389 W. Main St 925.07- Containers to be Removed. Final Notice-Sent

#4770 Feb. 6, 2023, 295 Charles St 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 1709.02(f)- Accessory Structures 1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls 1709.03(n)(1)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames: Glazing 1709.03(n)(2)-Window, Skylight, and Door Frame: Openable Windows 1709.03(p)- Doors 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter. First Notice- Sent

#4771 Feb. 6, 2023, 185 Columbus St 1301.02. – Permit required 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment 1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls 1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage 1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames. First Notice- Sent

#4772 Feb. 6, 2023, 249 N. Walnut St Trash Container Warning

#4775 Feb. 7, 2023, 300 S. South St 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02- Outdoor Storage. First Notice- Sent

#4655 Nov. 7, 2022, 405 N. Walnut St 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment 1709.03(d)- Structural Members 1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces. Second Notice- Sent

#4776 Feb. 7, 2023, 445 Grove St 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 1143.02- Outdoor Storage. First Notice- Sent

#4777 Feb. 7, 2023, 540 Cross Creek Cir 925.13- Abandoned Property- Street/Sidewalk Notice Posted at Property

#4778 Feb. 7, 2023, 481 Nunn Ave 925.13- Abandoned Property- Street/Sidewalk Notice Posted at Property

#4779 Feb. 7, 2023, 197 Kentucky Ave 925.13- Abandoned Property- Street/Sidewalk Notice Posted at Property

#4780 Feb. 7, 2023, 151 Michigan Ave 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1717.04(c)- Plumbing System Hazards 1143.02- Outdoor Storage. First Notice- Sent

#4781 Feb. 7, 2023, 422 S. South St 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1141.02- Prohibited- Sales and Leasing 1179.02- Prohibited- Junk Yard. First Notice- Sent

#4783 Feb. 8, 2023, 69 S. Mulberry St 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions. First Notice- Sent

#4784 Feb. 8, 2023, 287 Charles St 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 1709.02(f)-Accessory Structures- Fence. First Notice- Sent

#4786 Feb. 8, 2023, 788 Rombach Ave 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 505.01- Animals Running at Large (Chickens). First Notice- Sent

#4787 Feb. 8, 2023, 336 Charles St 311.01(d)- Placing Obstruction in Street. First Notice- Sent

#4788 Feb. 8, 2023, 243 N. Mulberry St 925.07- Containers to be Removed 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions First Notice- Sent

#4789 Feb. 8, 2023, 544 N. Spring St Trash Container Warning

#4790 Feb. 8, 2023, 448 N. Mulberry St Trash Container Warning

#4759 Jan. 12, 2023, 286 W. Vine St 925.07- Containers to be Removed. First Notice- Sent

#4791 Feb. 8, 2023, 170 N. Wall St 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions 1725.02(a)- Means of Egress 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter. First Notice- Sent

#4397 March 30, 2022, 12 N. Lincoln St 1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance 1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure 1701.08(b)- Closing of Vacant structures 1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces 1709.03(n)- Window, Skylight, and Door Frames 1709.03(e)- Foundation Walls 1709.04(3)- Interior/Stairs and Walking Surfaces 1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces 1725.03(a)- Fire Safety- Accumulations 1709.02(a)(b)- Litter Submitted to Prosecutor

#4333 Nov. 3, 2021, 112 Applegate St 1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards. Final Notice- Sent

#4649 Nov. 4, 2022, 741-759 W. Locust St 1709.02(c)- Sidewalks and Driveways First Notice- Sent 1709.03(b)- Protective Treatment. Second Notice-Sent

#4039 Oct. 29, 2020, 291 W. Main St 925.07- Containers to be Removed. First Notice- Sent

#4792 Feb. 9, 2023, 532 N. South St Trash Container Warning

#4793 Feb. 9, 2023, 969 Fife Ave 1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards 1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces 1308.01(i)-Public Nuisance 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation. Critical Violations- First Notice Sent.

#4740 Jan. 8, 2023, 212 Alumni Cir 1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage. First Notice- Sent

#4313 Sept. 15, 2021, 180 Columbus St 1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance 1701.08(a)(1)-Unsafe Structure 1701.08(a)(2)- Unsafe Structure 1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards Submitted to Prosecutor

#4310 Sept. 15, 2021, 237 N. Lincoln St 1308.01(d)- Public Nuisance 1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure 1709.03(l)- Chimney’s and Towers 1721.04(c)- Electrical System Hazards. Submitted to Prosecutor

#4794 Feb. 10, 2023, Alex Dr. Violations Pending

#4795 Feb. 14, 2023, 480 E. Main St 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)-Sanitation 938.07(c)-Waste Disposal Prohibitions. First Notice-Sent

#4796 Feb. 14, 2023, 265 E. Locust St 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter 1725.02(i)- Stairways, Handrails & Guards 1709.03(j)- Stair & Walking Surfaces. First Notice-Sent

#4797 Feb. 14, 2023, 1175 Rombach Ave 1729.02 (a)(b)- Litter First Notice-Sent

January 16-31 Closed Cases

#4733 Dec. 15, 2022 454 Belmont Ave 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 11430.2- Outdoor Storage. Resolved by Tenant

#4668 Dec. 1, 2022 354 E. Locust St Unsubstantiated Complaint- Closed Case

#4785 Feb. 8, 2023, 108 Kentucky Ave Unsubstantiated Complaint- Closed Case

#4755 Jan. 11, 2023, 54 W. Vine St Warning. Resolved by Owner

#4746 Jan. 11/2023, 422 N. Mulberry St Warning. Resolved by Owner

#4752 Jan. 11/2023, 566 N. Spring St Warning. Resolved by Owner

#4757 Jan. 12/2023, 375 Grove St Warning. Resolved by Tenant

#4758 Jan. 12/2023, 430 Grove St Warning. Resolved by Tenant

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574