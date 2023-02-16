Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old New Vienna male for allegedly receiving stolen property at 11:24 a.m. on February 12. According to the report, a stolen vehicle — a red-colored 1993 GMC Sierra pick-up — was recovered at the 100 block of North Broadway Street in Midland. The report lists a 66-year-old Fayetteville male as the victim.

• At 9:14 p.m. on February 12, deputies responded to the 100 block of East Tower Driver in New Vienna/Green Township on an assault report. According to the report, a 30-year-old Fairborn female received apparent minor injuries. A 48-year-old New Vienna female was listed as a suspect. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• At 1 p.m. on February 8, deputies received a report of a 1977 red-colored Chevrolet pick-up being stolen but it was later recovered in the day. The vehicle belonged to a 71-year-old Martinsville male. The incident took place at the 700 block of Ogden Road in Wilmington/Adams Township. No suspect was listed.

• At 1:24 p.m. on February 14, deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township on a theft report. The report lists a data chip as being stolen.

• At 11:25 a.m. on February 9, a 50-year-old Wilmington male reported being the victim of identity fraud for unemployment benefit.

