New Vienna Elementary NOVA STAR students for Jan. announced

The New Vienna Elementary NOVA STAR students for the month of January have been announced. They have shown great character, helped others and continue to work hard in class. Kindergarten NOVA STAR students are Brohdy Phillips, Kolton Cox and Anderson Hoak.

First grade NOVA STAR students are Kynleigh Osborne and Addison Gilbert

Second grade NOVA STAR students are Zane Cook and Avery Cline

Third grade NOVA STAR students are Ian Hoium and Mya Wilson

Fourth grade NOVA STAR students are Isaac Mathews and Mackenlynn Vickers

Fifth grade NOVA STAR students are Devon Tadlock and Isaiah Robinson