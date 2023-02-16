New Vienna Elementary NOVA STAR students for Jan. announced

The New Vienna Elementary NOVA STAR students for the month of January have been announced. They have shown great character, helped others and continue to work hard in class. Kindergarten NOVA STAR students are Brohdy Phillips, Kolton Cox and Anderson Hoak.
First grade NOVA STAR students are Kynleigh Osborne and Addison Gilbert
Second grade NOVA STAR students are Zane Cook and Avery Cline
Third grade NOVA STAR students are Ian Hoium and Mya Wilson
Fourth grade NOVA STAR students are Isaac Mathews and Mackenlynn Vickers
Fifth grade NOVA STAR students are Devon Tadlock and Isaiah Robinson