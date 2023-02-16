CM, EC teams, BHS individual moving on in bowling post-season

CINCINNATI — Bouyed the best set of baker games on the day, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team finished second Wednesday in the Division II Sectional Bowling Championship at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Falcons, along with the East Clinton team and Blanchester’s Braxton McFaddin, all advanced to next week’s Division II Southwest District Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

With 1,082 in the baker games, the Falcons nearly overtook Seven Hills for the sectional title but fell 62 pins short. East Clinton was fifth overall. The top seven teams and top seven individuals not on a district qualifying team move out of the sectional tournament.

Brandon Moritz of Clinton-Massie was third on the day with a 602 series. Jonny Osman of Seven Hills had a sectional best 624 series.

Blanchester’s Braxton McFaddin had a 577 series and was fourth among all individuals and second to qualify for districts.

“With four year men who had never bowled before, they have opened some eyes,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “These guys will be a team to deal with. I’m feeling good about the program’s future. We still have work to do.”

East Clinton did not have a particularly good day, by their own standards, but at this point in the season it’s all about moving on and having another chance. Lukas Runk had a 514 series and three others Astros bowled 500s but none had 200 games as individuals.

SUMMARY

Feb 15, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Cherry Grove Lanes

District qualifying teams: Seven Hills 3736, Clinton-Massie 3674, Williamsburg 3448, Georgetown 3417, East Clinton 3389, Archbishop McNicholas 3315, Summit Country Day 3296

BLANCHESTER: Randy Eckman 109, 132, 119 (360), Isaiah Gray 144, 139, 118 (401), Trevor Dalton 136, 109, 156 (401), Dane Skates 128, 152, 168 (448), Braxton McFaddin 177, 232, 168 (577)

Baker games: 172, 130, 145, 167, 119, 117 (850)

MASSIE: Mason Keck 171, 179, 175 (525), Corvin Pittenger 172, 138 (310), Sam Massie 153, 183, 155 (491), Brandon Moritz 201, 232, 169 (602), Gavan Hunter 191, 155, 176 (522), sub1 142

Baker games: 207, 186, 183, 156, 172, 178 (1082)

EAST CLINTON: Austin Alloy 187, 148 (335), Preston Behr 160, 187, 153 (500), Denver Day 166, 181, 165 (512), Lukas Runk 168, 1876, 170 (514), Ricky Kempke 172, 189, 145 (506), sub1 119

Baker games 151, 131, 170, 137, 166, 148 (903)