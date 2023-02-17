BBK Final: Wyoming 77, Clinton-Massie 28 (UPDATE quote, boxscore)

MASON – No strangers on the playoff gridiron, facing off the last three seasons, Wyoming and Clinton-Massie met on the tournament hardwood Friday at Mason Arena.

And just like the past football season, Wyoming sent Massie into the offseason, winning their Division II boys sectional showdown 77-28.

Four Cowboys reached double-figures, led by Lance Grayson with a game-high 21 points. Massie’s leading scorer was Avden Faucett with 14 points, including four from behind the arc in the second half.

Wyoming (21-2) advances to play St. Bernard Roger Bacon at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mason Arena.

Massie finished the season 8–15; that’s the most wins since its 2018-19 Southern Buckeye Conference American Division championship season.

“I’m proud of this group. They’ve really bought in to our culture we’re trying to build, our unity, our mentality; regardless of our record,” CM head coach Steve Graves said. “Our seniors led the charge on this. This is one of the best group of seniors I’ve had in my 19 years. Our underclassmen have big shoes to fill next year.”

Wyoming jumped on Massie early, leading 14-3 by the midway point of the opening quarter and 40-10 by the middle of the second quarter.

The second half started with the Cowboys up 49-13 and a running clock, which stayed in effect for the remainder of the game.

Wyoming’s cushion reached 40-point mark when Grayson scored the first six points of the second to make it 55-13.

The final score was Wyoming’s largest of the evening.

SUMMARY

Feb 17, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Mason Arena

Wyoming 77, Clinton-Massie 28

CM^5^8^7^8^^28

W^23^26^16^12^^77

(28) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 0-0-0-0 Theetge 0-0-1-1 Flint 0-0-0-0 Faucett 4-4-2-14 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Wilson 1-0-1-3 Trout 0-0-0-0 Coblentz 0-0-0-0 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Eades 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-0-0 Muterspaw 3-2-9-8 Rodman 0-0-0-0 McCoy 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 9-6-4/6-28

(77) WYOMING (fg-3fg-ft-tp) K. Wiley 5-0-0-10 Trenkamp 0-0-0-0 Hauer 0-0-0-0 Grayson 7-4-3-21 Svendson 3-1-3-10 Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Lyons 0-0-0-0 Gray 5-1-0-11 D. Wiley 2-0-0-4 Evans 1-1-0-3 Blair 1-0-0-2 Feidman 1-0-0-2 Adkins 1-0-2-4 Billingsley 3-0-1-7 TOTALS 30-8-9/15-77