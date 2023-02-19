Heys, Vilvens, Brooks help Quaker men to Muskingum Inv. title

NEW CONCORD — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team won the Muskingum Invitational Friday evening.

The Quakers finished with 124.5 points points, nearly 20 points head of the runner-ups from Washington & Jefferson.

The WC women were fourth in the team standings.

Madison Dietz placed third (8.04 seconds) in the 60-meter dash and fourth (27.95 seconds) in the 200-meter dash while Kaitlyn Rauch was fourth in the 3,000-meter in 13:32.26. The Quakers’ distance medley relay team of Jaineen Smith, Rachel Spanfellner, Julia Bystrom and Rauch rounded out the track events third in 16:07.61.

In field events, Dietz took home the win with a leap of 16-11.25 in the long jump while Sadie DeVore placed third in the pole vault (6-0). Camya Calloway notched two fourth-place throws by heaving the shot put 34-1.5 and the weight throw 40-11.5. Teammates Megan Roell (40-6) and Abby Loewyck (39-3.25) placed fifth and seventh respectively in the weight throw.

In men’s distance events, the Quakers went 1-2-3 in the 1,000-meter run as Simon Heys (2:36.20), Eric Reynolds (2:36.97) and Noah Tobin (2:37.68) all crossed the finish line within two seconds of each other.

In the mile run, Wilmington had two top-four placements as Noah Tobin finished second in 4:24.35 while Tate Yoder’s 4:30.35 was good for fourth. Gabe Moore rounded out the distance crew with a second-place mark of 9:45.40 in the 3,000-meter run.

Alijah Fleming earned third-place in the 60-meter dash in 7.27 seconds dash while the Quakers’ 4×400-meter relay team of Reynolds, Fleming, Quentin Davis and Yoder finished second (3:44.11) as well.

In field events, Wilmington was strong in throwing event as usual, but got a nice boost from Brady Vilvens, who won the high jump (6-0.75) and Brayden Jones, who claimed victory in the pole vault (12-2).

In the weight throw, the Quakers took the top four spots as well as a seventh. JJ Durr won the event (60-0.5), Nathan Borgan was second (55-4.75), Nate Marcum was third (53-0.25), Andrew Pacifico was fourth (52-6.75) and Brett Brooks was seventh (40-5.5). Brooks and Durr, joined by Mike Soltis in the shot put with Brooks’ runner-up heave of 45-5.75 leading the way. Soltis placed fifth and Durr was sixth.

Wilmington will head to Northeast Ohio for the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships next weekend.