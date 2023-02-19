Three set to graduate from You-Turn Drug Court

The You-Turn Recovery Docket will host its 11th Drug Court Graduation on Feb. 24 at the Sabina Church of Christ, located at 185 S. College St., according to Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W. (Tim) Rudduck.

Three participants are set to graduate.

This graduation will be the 11th drug court graduation. Since drug court began, 51 participants of the specialized drug docket have completed the rigorous requirements of the minimum 18-month substance use recovery program and have been honored for their accomplishments, Rudduck said.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.. Light refreshments will be served.

Graduation will celebrate the recoveries of Shannon Ison, Paulette Norris, and Claudia Rose.

“I can’t stress enough how proud I am of these participants,” said Rudduck. “Many of them have had to overcome not only addiction, but other tragedies that have occurred within their families, and COVID-19, only to persevere.”

You-Turn participants are supervised by the judge as the head of a treatment team which also includes court supervision officers and area substance use treatment providers. The team meets the first and third Friday afternoons of each month before status review hearings for participants that are held en masse in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom at 1:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

Many people from the community regularly attend the status review hearings to lend support to the participants, including those from local churches and others battling addiction who want to share their stories and offer encouragement.

To ensure accountability, participants are regularly and randomly tested for substance use, rewarded for meeting goals, and sanctioned for not meeting clearly stated obligations, according to Rudduck.

For more information on the docket, visit www.you-turn-drug-docket.org, follow it on Facebook at You-Turn Recovery Docket, like it on Twitter at [email protected], or contact supervision officer Brenda Harris at 937-382-8686, ext. 1139, or by email at [email protected]