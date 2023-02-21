SHARONVILLE — Woodward scored the first 26 points of the evening on its way to a 72-14 victory over Wilmington in a boys Division II sectional matchup at Princeton High School Tuesday.

Woodward’s Ru Mills led all scorers with 15 points. Teammate Trell Stevenson chipped in with 14.

Alex Lazic led the Hurricane with four points.

The Cane (5-18), plagued by 22 first-half turnovers, trailed 36-7 at the break. Its first points came with 4:30 left in the second quarter.

With the first six points of the second half, Woodward forced a running clock. The Bulldogs (18-4) would go on to score the first 11 of the third period to lead 47-7 at the 4:39 mark. Their cushion grew to 40 three minutes later, 49-9. Woodward led 52-9 entering the final quarter and 59-9 nearly two minutes after that.

Wilmington finished the game with 32 turnovers.

SUMMARY

Feb 21, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Princeton High School

Woodward 72, Wilmington 14

WO^16^20^16^20^^72

WI^0^7^2^5^^14

(72) WOODWARD (fg-ft-tp) Ferrell 2-0-4, Mills 6-2-15, J. Hughes 2-1-5, Moreland 3-0-7, D. Hughes 3-0-7, Stevenson 6-0-14, Hudson 0-1-1, Stricklen 2–3-7, Hampton 1-0-3, Walker 4-0-9. Total 29-7-72. 3-point goals: 7 (Stevenson 2, Mills, Moreland, Hughes, Hampton, Walker). FTM-FTA 7-10, 70 percent.

(14) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-2, Morales 0-1-1, Camp 1-1-3, Platt 1-0-2, Lazic 1-2-4, Fickert 1-0-2. Total 5-4-14. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 4-8, 50 percent.