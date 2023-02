MASON — Top-seeded Cincinnati Taft defeated Blanchester 112-26 Tuesday night in a Division II Cincinnati South 1 Sectional game at Mason Middle School.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 20 points.

Jansen Wymer, Cole Bradley and Dylan Creager scored two points each.

The Wildcats end their season with a 4-19 record.

Taft advances to the sectional championship game noon Saturday against either Reading or Archbishop McNicholas.