Blanchester resident receives degree from Miami University

OXFORD, OH — Gabe Christen, of Blanchester, was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the fall commencement Dec. 9, 2022.

Christen graduated with an associate of applied business degree, majoring in business management technology.

