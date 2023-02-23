Library to present Black History Month Creative Collage

The Clinton-Massie Branch of the Wilmington Public Library is honored to present the Black History Month Creative Collage program, featuring Cincinnati artist and behavioral health specialist Brent Lavelle Billingsley, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3-6 p.m. The event is hosted and coordinated by Clinton-Massie freshmen Lexes Poston and Brinley Riehle. Participants of all ages will gather in teams to create collages to be displayed in the high school. Materials will be provided. Follow Billingsely on Instagram @brentlavelle1.

Brent Lavelle Billingsley