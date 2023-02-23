Ohio Living Cape May honored with ‘Best of Senior Living’ award

WILMINGTON – Ohio Living Cape May was recently honored as a Best of Senior Living 2023 award winner for the third consecutive year by “A Place for Mom,” the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, according to a news release.

A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones.

“Ohio Living Cape May is an extraordinary community, and we’re thrilled to once again receive this recognition from A Place for Mom,” said Sarah Thompson, executive director. “Our staff goes above and beyond to harness creativity and inclusivity to find new ways to continue to provide the absolute best care and services.”

“We’ve gathered more than 330,000 reviews of senior living communities and providers across aplaceformom.com that capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,” said Sue Johansen, executive vice president, community network, at A Place for Mom. “As families evaluate options for their loved one’s senior care, they seek out A Place for Mom’s reviews for trusted and reliable feedback to help in their decision. The outstanding care and support senior living communities provide remains a common theme across the top reviews.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Best of Senior Living Awards, recognizing top providers in nearly every state and several Canadian provinces based on the reviews of seniors and their loved ones. To learn more about the Best of 2023 Senior Living Awards, visit aplaceformom.com/awards.

About Ohio Living Cape May

Ohio Living Cape May, established in 1998, is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Cape May’s campus includes apartment and villa living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice, and long-term care. Located at 175 Cape May Drive in Wilmington, Cape May employs 123 professionals. It is part of Ohio Living, the largest and most experienced not-for-profit provider of life plan communities and services in Ohio.

More information is available at www.ohioliving.org.