Ohio prep boys, girls Wednesday basketball scoreboard

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regular Season
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Wintersville Indian Creek 37
Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 3
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Newark 41
Dublin Coffman 61, Canal Winchester 30
Grove City 25, Bishop Watterson 21
Marysville 63, Gahanna Lincoln 33
Pickerington Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 23
Reynoldsburg 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35
Westerville S. 61, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Division II
Region 5
Alliance Marlington 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 47, OT
Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Tallmadge 28
Canfield 44, Beloit W. Branch 28
Copley 75, Mogadore Field 45
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Peninsula Woodridge 22
Elyria Cath. 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39
Perry 45, Streetsboro 43
Salem 53, Warren Howland 22
Region 6
Norton 38, Oberlin Firelands 37
STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28
Region 7
Bishop Hartley 46, Caledonia River Valley 42
Granville 53, Heath 21
New Concord John Glenn 63, Carrollton 62
Region 8
Cols. Bexley 48, Bloom-Carroll 42
Richwood N. Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Columbia Station Columbia 35
Columbiana Crestview 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41
Doylestown Chippewa 49, LaGrange Keystone 42
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Kirtland 25
Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Hanoverton United 35
Smithville 32, Loudonville 24
Warrensville Hts. 58, Massillon Tuslaw 43
Youngs. Liberty 54, Cortland Lakeview 36
Region 10
Liberty Center 41, Delta 31
Van Buren 58, Metamora Evergreen 38
Region 11
Belmont Union Local 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46
Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34
Leesburg Fairfield 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37
Nelsonville-York 60, Southeastern 44
Portsmouth 61, Frankfort Adena 34
Portsmouth W. 54, Minford 34
Seaman N. Adams 56, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Wheelersburg 48, Chesapeake 26
Division IV
Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Lowellville 27
Cornerstone Christian 45, Mineral Ridge 43
Dalton 43, Atwater Waterloo 31
Kinsman Badger 43, Vienna Mathews 38
New Middletown Spring. 35, Salineville Southern 31
Richmond Hts. 57, Mogadore 41
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 44, Strasburg-Franklin 36
Hannibal River 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
Region 16
Covington 53, S. Charleston SE 36
New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 4
Cin. La Salle 62, Cin. Anderson 42
Division II
Region 5
Ravenna 54, Niles McKinley 52
Region 6
Celina 49, Lima Bath 36
Elida 52, Upper Sandusky 32
Fostoria 60, Kenton 52
Lima Shawnee 47, Wapakoneta 40
Mansfield Sr. 70, Norwalk 56
Maumee 46, Bryan 34
Ontario 62, Bellville Clear Fork 59
Port Clinton 75, Clyde 43
Sandusky Perkins 64, Vermilion 58
Tol. Rogers 56, Tontogany Otsego 44
Willard 82, Galion 77
Region 7
Circleville 61, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46
Gallipolis Gallia 66, Albany Alexander 37
Ironton 71, Thornville Sheridan 65
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Marietta 59, Chillicothe Unioto 51
New Lexington 40, Jackson 29
Vincent Warren 58, McArthur Vinton County 36
Washington C.H. 60, Hillsboro 54
Region 8
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Greenville 24
Day. Ponitz Tech. 77, Bellefontaine 42
Division III
Region 10
Archbold 59, Pemberville Eastwood 36
Bluffton 78, Harrod Allen E. 67
Defiance Tinora 49, Paulding 46
Huron 64, Millbury Lake 43
Lima Cent. Cath. 57, Coldwater 49
Northwood 66, Bucyrus 47
Region 11
Centerburg 54, Tree of Life 34
Cols. Africentric 102, Cols. Cristo Rey 14
Cols. Horizon Science 58, Cols. KIPP 56
Fredericktown 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Gahanna Christian 50, Grove City Christian 37
Region 12
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Howard E. Knox 46
Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Finneytown 55
Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Felicity-Franklin 43
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Marion Pleasant 50
Marion Elgin 41, North Intl 39
Utica 85, Mt. Gilead 54
Worthington Christian 47, W. Jefferson 44
Division IV
Region 13
Attica Seneca E. 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44
Lakeside Danbury 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 41, OT
Monroeville 41, Crestline 33
Norwalk St. Paul 53, Mansfield Christian 43
Region 14=
Arlington 72, Elmore Woodmore 49
Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34
Defiance Ayersville 42, Holgate 41
Delphos Jefferson 50, Ft. Jennings 30
Old Fort 74, Dola Hardin Northern 27
Stryker 52, Pioneer N. Central 40
Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28
Tol. Christian 69, Edon 43
Tol. Maumee Valley 55, W. Unity Hilltop 35
Vanlue 66, New Riegel 59
Region 15
Groveport Madison Christian 39, Granville Christian 35
Region 16
Cedarville 85, East Dayton Christian School 9
Cin. College Prep. 52, Cin. Christian 49
Cin. Riverview East 41, Fayetteville-Perry 30
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Legacy Christian 48
Region 1
Brunswick 84, Barberton 40
Cle. Hts. 85, Cle. John Marshall 19
Cle. Rhodes 63, Lakewood 42
Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Max Hayes 20
Copley 75, Berea-Midpark 66
Lorain 63, Wadsworth 54
Olmsted Falls 46, N. Royalton 42
Parma Normandy 66, Garrett Morgan 47
Strongsville 64, N. Olmsted 48
Tol. Bowsher 60, Ashland 46
Region 2
Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 39
Can. McKinley 65, Euclid 50
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 74, Massillon Perry 37
Grafton Midview 61, Westlake 54
Maple Hts. 70, Akr. Firestone 54
Massillon 52, Hudson 50
Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 50
Mayfield 73, Chardon 66
Medina Highland 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 65
Mentor 110, Eastlake North 52
Painesville Riverside 60, Twinsburg 52
STVM 76, Akron Garfield 48
Shaker Hts. 66, Cle. John Adams 56
Solon 76, Hunting Valley University 67
Stow-Munroe Falls 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 38
Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 35
Warren Howland 54, Cuyahoga Falls 43
Centerville 79, Day. Belmont 44
Mason 58, Milford 53
Sidney 51, Monroe 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/