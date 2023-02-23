Ohio prep boys, girls Wednesday basketball scoreboard

By

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regular Season

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 3

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Newark 41

Dublin Coffman 61, Canal Winchester 30

Grove City 25, Bishop Watterson 21

Marysville 63, Gahanna Lincoln 33

Pickerington Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 23

Reynoldsburg 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

Westerville S. 61, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 47, OT

Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Tallmadge 28

Canfield 44, Beloit W. Branch 28

Copley 75, Mogadore Field 45

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Peninsula Woodridge 22

Elyria Cath. 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39

Perry 45, Streetsboro 43

Salem 53, Warren Howland 22

Region 6

Norton 38, Oberlin Firelands 37

STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28

Region 7

Bishop Hartley 46, Caledonia River Valley 42

Granville 53, Heath 21

New Concord John Glenn 63, Carrollton 62

Region 8

Cols. Bexley 48, Bloom-Carroll 42

Richwood N. Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Columbia Station Columbia 35

Columbiana Crestview 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41

Doylestown Chippewa 49, LaGrange Keystone 42

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Kirtland 25

Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Hanoverton United 35

Smithville 32, Loudonville 24

Warrensville Hts. 58, Massillon Tuslaw 43

Youngs. Liberty 54, Cortland Lakeview 36

Region 10

Liberty Center 41, Delta 31

Van Buren 58, Metamora Evergreen 38

Region 11

Belmont Union Local 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Nelsonville-York 60, Southeastern 44

Portsmouth 61, Frankfort Adena 34

Portsmouth W. 54, Minford 34

Seaman N. Adams 56, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Wheelersburg 48, Chesapeake 26

Division IV

Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Lowellville 27

Cornerstone Christian 45, Mineral Ridge 43

Dalton 43, Atwater Waterloo 31

Kinsman Badger 43, Vienna Mathews 38

New Middletown Spring. 35, Salineville Southern 31

Richmond Hts. 57, Mogadore 41

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 44, Strasburg-Franklin 36

Hannibal River 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

Region 16

Covington 53, S. Charleston SE 36

New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 4

Cin. La Salle 62, Cin. Anderson 42

Division II

Region 5

Ravenna 54, Niles McKinley 52

Region 6

Celina 49, Lima Bath 36

Elida 52, Upper Sandusky 32

Fostoria 60, Kenton 52

Lima Shawnee 47, Wapakoneta 40

Mansfield Sr. 70, Norwalk 56

Maumee 46, Bryan 34

Ontario 62, Bellville Clear Fork 59

Port Clinton 75, Clyde 43

Sandusky Perkins 64, Vermilion 58

Tol. Rogers 56, Tontogany Otsego 44

Willard 82, Galion 77

Region 7

Circleville 61, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46

Gallipolis Gallia 66, Albany Alexander 37

Ironton 71, Thornville Sheridan 65

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Marietta 59, Chillicothe Unioto 51

New Lexington 40, Jackson 29

Vincent Warren 58, McArthur Vinton County 36

Washington C.H. 60, Hillsboro 54

Region 8

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Greenville 24

Day. Ponitz Tech. 77, Bellefontaine 42

Division III

Region 10

Archbold 59, Pemberville Eastwood 36

Bluffton 78, Harrod Allen E. 67

Defiance Tinora 49, Paulding 46

Huron 64, Millbury Lake 43

Lima Cent. Cath. 57, Coldwater 49

Northwood 66, Bucyrus 47

Region 11

Centerburg 54, Tree of Life 34

Cols. Africentric 102, Cols. Cristo Rey 14

Cols. Horizon Science 58, Cols. KIPP 56

Fredericktown 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Gahanna Christian 50, Grove City Christian 37

Region 12

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Howard E. Knox 46

Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Finneytown 55

Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Felicity-Franklin 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Marion Pleasant 50

Marion Elgin 41, North Intl 39

Utica 85, Mt. Gilead 54

Worthington Christian 47, W. Jefferson 44

Division IV

Region 13

Attica Seneca E. 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

Lakeside Danbury 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 41, OT

Monroeville 41, Crestline 33

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Mansfield Christian 43

Region 14=

Arlington 72, Elmore Woodmore 49

Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34

Defiance Ayersville 42, Holgate 41

Delphos Jefferson 50, Ft. Jennings 30

Old Fort 74, Dola Hardin Northern 27

Stryker 52, Pioneer N. Central 40

Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28

Tol. Christian 69, Edon 43

Tol. Maumee Valley 55, W. Unity Hilltop 35

Vanlue 66, New Riegel 59

Region 15

Groveport Madison Christian 39, Granville Christian 35

Region 16

Cedarville 85, East Dayton Christian School 9

Cin. College Prep. 52, Cin. Christian 49

Cin. Riverview East 41, Fayetteville-Perry 30

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Legacy Christian 48

Region 1

Brunswick 84, Barberton 40

Cle. Hts. 85, Cle. John Marshall 19

Cle. Rhodes 63, Lakewood 42

Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Max Hayes 20

Copley 75, Berea-Midpark 66

Lorain 63, Wadsworth 54

Olmsted Falls 46, N. Royalton 42

Parma Normandy 66, Garrett Morgan 47

Strongsville 64, N. Olmsted 48

Tol. Bowsher 60, Ashland 46

Region 2

Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 39

Can. McKinley 65, Euclid 50

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 74, Massillon Perry 37

Grafton Midview 61, Westlake 54

Maple Hts. 70, Akr. Firestone 54

Massillon 52, Hudson 50

Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 50

Mayfield 73, Chardon 66

Medina Highland 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 65

Mentor 110, Eastlake North 52

Painesville Riverside 60, Twinsburg 52

STVM 76, Akron Garfield 48

Shaker Hts. 66, Cle. John Adams 56

Solon 76, Hunting Valley University 67

Stow-Munroe Falls 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 38

Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 35

Warren Howland 54, Cuyahoga Falls 43

Centerville 79, Day. Belmont 44

Mason 58, Milford 53

Sidney 51, Monroe 48

