Quaker Bowl rivalry lacrosse match goes to Earlham 9-3

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team scored a flurry of goals late at Earlham College Wednesday but came up short as Earlham won the Quaker Bowl Rivalry Game 9-3.

Wilmington’s goalkeeper Cody Everly had 10 saves. Austin Bondurant, Garrett Murrell and Justen Shaw all scored for the Quakers.

WC will be off for a week before playing Anderson University at home on March 8.

Wilmington (0-2) trailed 4-0 before Shaw scored his third goal of the year to make it 4-1 at the half. It was 6-1 Earlham before Murrell scored late in the third. Bondurant made it 6-3 with his first goal of the year but Earlham put three unanswered goals in the net to finish the scoring.