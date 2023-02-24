Clinton County restaurant inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Wilmington College Dining, Pyle Center Box 1272, Wilmington

• Found the top interior of an ice bin (where the chute is located) with some debris. They must ensure cleaning this area more frequently to protect the ice.

• Found butter that indicates a need for refrigeration. It was set at room temperature. The person in charge will place it on a timer so that leftover butter is discarded.

• Found shepherds pie date marked January 21, 2023, in a weak cooler. The person in charge discarded it since it may only be used by January 27, 2023.

• Found fruit with edible skin not protected from contamination. Items were pulled for washing and wrapped up.

Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington

• Found raw “shell eggs” stored above ready-to-eat salsa. Raw eggs must be stored below ready-to-eat foods. The person in charge moved to help prevent contamination. Officials suggested adding a narrow shelf to help prevent future incidents.

• Found drawers beneath the grill with foods at 46-48 degrees Fahrenheit (chicken, whole-cut beef, cubed ham, and tomatoes). The person in charge stated the food had been in the drawers for approximately two hours. The person in charge iced the food.

• Official observed three unlabeled chemical spray bottles. The person in charge must label them to prevent misuse.

Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna

• Found the deli/hot dog case and the dairy case not at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. The person in charge discarded all TCS foods that must be kept out at 41 degrees. They kept the eggs since they were still able to use it. The other food was voluntarily discarded.

• Handwashing sink in the front area of the deli is not operational and needs repair.

• Found items offered for self-service not labeled with ingredients or allergens.

Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville

• Found raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat ham. The person in charge moved it to the bottom shelf to prevent contamination.

• Found chili not holding at 123 degrees Fahrenheit and subs/hamburgers in front case holding between 110-118 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge pulled all the items for reheating.

Midland 1st Stop, 126-127 Cuba Pike, Midland

• Found one unlabeled chemical spray bottle. Must be labeled to prevent misuse.

New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna

• Pizza cutters found stored against a wall and shelf bracket. It must be stored properly to prevent contamination.

• Found an oven cleaner stored above “pop in box.” The person in charge removed it from the area.

