MHRB executive director to step down

MASON – Colleen Chamberlain, executive director for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) since 2019, will step down later this year after four years leading the organization. An ad hoc committee of the MHRB Board of Directors is beginning the search for Chamberlain’s successor.

“After more than three decades in the behavioral health field I will soon retire as the executive director of MHRB,” said Chamberlain. “Having the opportunity to serve our two-county community has been a privilege. It has been humbling and exciting to see the many changes and collaborations that I believe have helped residents to find and navigate the care they seek for mental health and/or substance use disorders. We’ve also expanded our prevention work in the community over the past few years. I know the future, although challenging, looks bright and a new leader can build on the foundation we have started and step in to guide the MHRB system in continuing to respond to the needs of the community.”

Chamberlain began her tenure as executive director at MHRB in 2019. She had previously served the board as director of crisis, criminal justice, community recovery supports, and programs that involved severely mentally ill individuals by overseeing agency contracts for these services. She also spearheaded the creation of the Crisis Intervention Team for local law enforcement that enhances their skills in responding to those in behavioral health crisis.

Chamberlain also led the board in its creation of a two-year strategic plan focused on expanding the array of provider agencies and services in Warren and Clinton counties and values the community collaborations that MHRB has developed. In addition, Chamberlain has worked to improve technology in an effort to make data driven decisions about program quality and client care.

The MHR Board’s ad hoc committee will post the executive director position with several entities including LinkedIn and other job boards, as well as with the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities (OACBHA). OACBHA will review the initial set of resumes, and the committee will then determine candidates and conduct interviews toward selecting Chamberlain’s successor by August.