Sugar Grove Cemetery spring cleanup begins in March

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington has announced that Sugar Grove Cemetery will be conducting its annual spring clean-up beginning in March.

While flower arrangements and other grave decorations are a popular way to honor friends and family that have passed, those items can become weathered and worn. Staff will be removing and disposing of holiday decorations, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving. Other non-holiday specific decorations will not be removed unless they have been blown from the headstone and staff cannot make reasonable assumptions as to where they belong.

Individuals are always encouraged to label their items with contact information and the deceased’s grave information to ensure that blown items can be returned to their proper location.

If you have any holiday decorations you wish to save, please remove them from the cemetery grounds by Sunday, March 5.

The spring cleanup enhances the cemetery’s appearance and prepares Sugar Grove for the summer mowing season.

The City of Wilmington appreciates the public’s assistance as it continually works to beautify Sugar Grove Cemetery. If you have questions regarding the spring clean-up schedule or the grave decorating policies, please contact the Sugar Grove Cemetery Office at (937) 382-6509.