SLIAC favorite Spalding handcuffs WC in 6-0 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Wilmington College baseball team was held to three hits Friday in a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spalding (Ky.) at Striplin Field on the campus of Birmingham-Southern College.

Evan Kelsey had two hits and stole base for WC, who had a runner in scoring position just once in the game.

Wilmington starter Aaron Boster settled down after a rough second and departed after 6.2 innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Luke Chappie and Trent Mendenhall both pitched in relief.

Spalding was picked as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) champion by the coaches in the preseason poll.