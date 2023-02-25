WHS grad Heys wins OAC 5,000-meter run

BEREA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team had two individual conference championships on day one of the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday.

JJ Durr captured the conference crown in the weight throw as one of four Quakers to finish while Simon Heys won his first OAC championship in the 5,000-meter run.

On the women’s side, Madison Dietz finished eighth in the long jump (16-4.5).

The WC women are in 10th place after day one with day two of competition slated to begin at 10 a.m. today.

Durr’s heave of 59-6.25 won the weight throw while Nathan Borgan was third with a toss of 57-6.25. Nate Marcum (52-7) and Andrew Pacifico (52-1.25) rounded out the scoring performances in the event with seventh and eighth-place finishes.

Heys won the 5,000-meter run by crossing the finish line in 14:33.67, more than two seconds ahead of Trey Masterson of Ohio Northern. Teammate Noah Tobin took fourth with a time of 14:42.46.

Heys wasn’t finished with his evening as he also competed the Quakers’ distance medley relay. Joined by Eric Reynolds, Alijah Fleming and Tate Yoder, Wilmington placed fifth in 10:39.22.

As a team, Wilmington is in third place after day one with 38 points, four ahead of Ohio Northern and three behind John Carroll. Mount Union leads the field with 92 points.