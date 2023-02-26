ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington finished second and Clinton-Massie third Saturday at the Division II Clinton-Massie Sectional Wrestling Championship at the CMHS gym.

The Hurricane advanced 12 wrestlers to next week’s district while the Falcons had six wrestlers advance.

WHS sectional champions were Thane McCoy at 138 and Gage Davis at 165 while Clinton-Massie champions were Cody Lisle at 106 and Cole Moorman at 126.

Lisle pinned Alonzo Woody of Wilmington in the 106 championship match in 4:17.

Moorman was a winner at 126, pinning Carter Reed of Franklin in 34 seconds in the title bout.

McCoy was a technician in a 17-2 win over Garrett Meador at the 138’s championship finale.

Davis and Vincent Hummel of Bellbrook hooked up in a great match with Davis coming out on top 3-2.

In addition to Woody, Wilmington runnerups were Ty Stuckey at 113, Kaison Dodge at 157, Josh Snell at 190, Paul McKnight at 215 and Brylin Ruddle at 285.

Clinton-Massie second place wrestlers were Gatlin Newkirk at 120 and Brodie Green at 150. Fourth-place Falcons were Evan Jett at 113 and Dakin Johnson at 214.

Wilmington had Ethan Bates at 120 third, Carson Hibbs at 132 third, Caydn Denniston at 144 third, Owen Bloom at 175 fourth.

Darius Stewart and Elijah Hibbs of Wilmington were fifth while Massie’s Hunter Monds, Cash Mounce, Brendan Musser and Justin Beekman were fifth. Jackson Doyle of CMHS was sixth.

SUMMARY

Feb 25, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Clinton-Massie High School

Teams

1. Butler 241.5; 2. Wilmington 233.0; 3. Clinton-Massie 140.0; 4. Oakwood 119.0; 5. Franklin 108.0; 6. Bellbrook 104.0; 7. Badin 92.0; 8. Dunbar 25.0; 9. Trotwood-Madison 23.0; 10. Meadowdale 22.0; 11. Ponitz CTC 3.0; 12. Thurgood Marshall 0.0

106

1st Cody Lisle 11, Clinton-Massie (22-6) 4:17

2nd Alonzo Woody 10, Wilmington (18-13)

3rd Layton Combs 9, Butler (9-19) 8-5

4th Kaizer Downey 10, Franklin (5-11)

113

1st Jadon Gyan 11, Butler (40-9) 8-6

2nd Mythias Stuckey 10, Wilmington (24-6)

3rd A.J. Spang 9, Oakwood (20-14) 1:42

4th Evan Jett 9, Clinton-Massie (9-23)

120

1st Noah Moreland 12, Butler (48-2) 1:06

2nd Gatlin Newkirk 11, Clinton-Massie (9-7)

3rd Ethan Bates 11, Wilmington (16-17) 0:43

4th Minh Le 9, Bellbrook (2-10)

5th Tyler Alatorre 9, Badin (4-8) Bye

126

1st Cole Moorman 12, Clinton-Massie (30-10) 0:34

2nd Carter Reed 10, Franklin (16-17)

3rd Serigne Samba 10, Butler (15-13)7-3

4th Finn Bokros 11, Oakwood (21-19)

5th Darius Stewart 10, Wilmington (15-17) 2:15

132

1st Parker Lee 12, Butler (43-6) 11-1

2nd Tucker Campbell 10, Franklin (29-6)

3rd Carson Hibbs 12, Wilmington (37-7) 16-4

4th Khai Samples 10, Badin (18-8)

5th Ivan Bao 10, Bellbrook (25-11) 6-3

138

1st Thane McCoy 12, Wilmington (40-3) 17-2

2nd Garrett Meador 11, Oakwood (24-7)

3rd Joey Love 10, Butler (32-14) 1:35

4th Devin Caito 9, Bellbrook (25-9)

5th Achreon Marcum 10, Franklin (9-11) 6-1

144

1st Junior Creager 10, Franklin (26-12) 6-3

2nd Malachi Johnson 11, Trotwood-Madison (28-11)

3rd Caydn Denniston 11, Wilmington (24-13) Default

4th Nick Devol 12, Bellbrook (32-6)

5th A.J. Turner 11, Butler (31-17), 8-0

150

1st Jack Hoskins 12, Butler (32-9) 1:34

2nd Brodie Green 12, Clinton-Massie (26-12)

3rd Carson Baumgardner 12, Oakwood (26-6) 1:39

4th Kaylix Cunagin 11, Badin (9-7)

5th Elijah Hibbs 10, Wilmington (7-16) 4:57

157

1st Landen Weiss 11, Bellbrook (34-9) 3:00

2nd Kaison Dodge 12, Wilmington (15-10)

3rd Luke Campbell 9, Badin (21-9) 2:06

4th Braylen Crump 10, Butler (25-21)

5th Hunter Monds 10, Clinton-Massie (16-16) 1:28

165

1st Gage Davis 12, Wilmington (28-9) 3-2

2nd Vincent Hummel 12, Bellbrook (33-8)

3rd James Hodge 10, Butler (22-22) 4:37

4th Aaron Cunningham 12, Oakwood (22-11)

5th Cash Mounce 10, Clinton-Massie (19-14) 12-5

175

1st David Weigand 12, Butler (16-20) 3:11

2nd Zach Yordy 11, Badin (22-10)

3rd Dominic Baker 11, Oakwood (26-9) 3:51

4th Owen Bloom 12, Wilmington (5-20)

5th Brendan Musser 10, Clinton-Massie (13-21) 0:54

190

1st Tyler Pennington 12, Butler (35-10) 5-4

2nd Joshua Snell 12, Wilmington (32-9)

3rd Roscoe Martin 10, Badin (11-5) 3:45

4th Leo Boykins 10, Meadowdale (7-7)

5th Dillon Smith 9, Franklin (7-21) 10-9

215

1st Carter Stack 11, Oakwood (29-6) 3:06

2nd Paul McKnight 11, Wilmington (34-8)

3rd Lance Eddings 12, Dunbar (15-10) 9-6

4th Dakin Johnson 9, Clinton-Massie (9-20)

5th Braden Weeks 10, Bellbrook (9-16) 2:27

285

1st Izak Bowman 11, Franklin (14-11) 3:29

2nd Brylin Ruddle 10, Wilmington (14-14)

3rd Jackson Brock 9, Butler (3-3) 2:10

4th Roshaun Davidson 12, Meadowdale (4-10)

5th Justin Beekman 11, Clinton-Massie (3-14) Bye