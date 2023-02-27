Area students eligible for $1,000 scholarships through foundation portal

WILMINGTON — Students who use the Clinton County Foundation Scholarship portal to complete and submit at least one scholarship application in the portal by March 15, 2023 will be eligible for one of five $1,000 scholarships.

“Building on the success of the portal last year, we continue to believe that this platform provides access to opportunity for all our graduating seniors,” said Chip Murdock, chair, Clinton County Foundation Grants and Scholarships Committee. Five student names will be drawn from those eligible and announced in May.

Scholarships are offered to graduating seniors who live in Clinton County, or attend the local high schools of Blanchester, Clinton Massie, East Clinton, Wilmington and Laurel Oaks. Opportunities exist for home-schooled or private school students as well.

Students should visit the portal on the Clinton County Foundation website; clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/students/ to set up an account.

According to Lynn Deatherage, volunteer scholarship coordinator and president of the Clinton County Foundation Board of Trustees, “The process really is easy for our students – personal email address, a general essay, and an email address for an individual to provide a general letter of recommendation – will get you started. The more one qualifies for the more questions you may have to answer, however that means more opportunity for scholarship dollars. It’s worth the effort.”

The Foundation currently manages more than 80 scholarships annually with a total gift amount over $220,000. Just over a year ago the portal was launched and has been a tremendous asset to all involved.

Deatherage continued, “This portal is an investment by the Foundation. Schooling is expensive and we wanted to afford people in our community with access to the many scholarships available.”

There are also scholarships available for adult learners. Visit clintoncountyohiofoundation.org.