Health First grant cycle opens March 1

WILMINGTON – A new grant application window will open March 1 for Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations, government entities that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County. The first step in the two-step process is to submit a letter of intent describing the project.

An application of a letter of intent may be made through the Clinton County Foundation Grant Portal available at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/grants-applications.

HealthFirst funds projects that serve or benefit Clinton County. Projects and program proposals should address one or more of the following areas:

Education: improving individual and community wellness and health awareness through direct outreach and creative communication about nutrition, emergent health issues, disease prevention or management, and other similar topics.

Innovation in Community Health: improving care delivery methods and services, including novel outreach methods for at-risk communities.

Promotion of Community Health: improving the good health of community members, including medication assistance, health and wellness screenings, wellness initiatives (including exercise and vaccination initiatives).

Requests should be between $2,500 and $25,000; larger requests for projects with significant impact on the community may be considered.

Proposals that are new, unique, pilot or address unmet needs in Clinton County will be favored.

Projects designed to improve equity with a focus on supporting underserved communities

Projects designed to take a systemic approach to improving outcomes for underserved communities

Projects that include alliances, partnerships, and collaboration between providers and organizations that broaden, deepen, and diversify participation in the provision of services

Visit https://clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/nonprofits/healthfirst/ to see the full grant schedule, review grantmaking guidelines and learn more about the grant process.

HealthFirst recently awarded new grants to eight local organizations totaling $108,400. Recipients include:

United Way of Clinton County for mental health first aid training;

Energize Clinton County Farmers Market special programming for vulnerable Clinton County residents;

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission to support Aging in Place imitative;

Dove Church for square dance caller acquisition;

Clinton County Trails Coalition for safety improvements for trail crossing on Mulberry Street;

Friends of Clarksville basketball court restoration project;

Clinton County Community Action congregate meal preparation, and

Wilmington Hope House support for at risk homeless women.