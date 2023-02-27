Local wins first place in American Legion Oratorical competition

Local junior, Mercy Ann Persing, won first place in last weekend’s American Legion Oratorical Competition held in Mason, Ohio.

High schoolers from a nine-county region were invited to write their own 10 minute speech about the Constitution, then give a five minute response on an amendment chosen that day.

Persing is eligible to compete in the state competition held in Delaware, Ohio in March. This is her second year to win the region. Last year, she also won the state level, and traveled to Indiana to represent Ohio among 51 other competitors from all the states, France, and Washington D. C.

Mercy is the daughter of Joe and Michelle Persing, and lives in Martinsville where she enjoys homeschooling, reading, and art.