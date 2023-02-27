Davids Drive project construction begins March 6

The City of Wilmington announces the commencement of improvements on Davids Drive, with lane closures beginning March 6.

The Davids Drive Phase I Project begins at the intersection of State Route 134 and Davids Drive and terminates approximately one mile east of State Route 134. Improvements include raw water main rehabilitation, full-depth pavement reconstruction, curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, and signage and pavement markings.

Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts beginning on March 6 and ending in late 2023. One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained throughout the project, with full road closure overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the first week of the project for water line construction.

Entities located in the construction zone include the Clinton County Sheriff Office, the old Southern State Community College campus (Clinton County offices), and Bright Farms Greenhouse. Properties within the construction zone may only be accessed from State Route 134. All properties east of and including 745 Davids Drive (including businesses located on Olinger) will not be in the construction zone but must use Fife Avenue or Rombach Avenue as their travel route when exiting.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is managing the project. Fillmore Construction, LLC has been awarded the construction contract.

The Davids Drive Phase I project is funded through a combination of federal money in the form of a Small Cities Grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation, and both a grant and a zero-percent infrastructure loan through the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Information regarding this and other city projects can be found on the City of Wilmington website at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/.

Questions regarding the Davids Drive Phase I Improvements Project may be directed to the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 8, (513) 933-6758 or to the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509.