Man in custody following incident at Auto Value

WILMINGTON — Christopher Krier, 45, was arrested by police in the early morning hours Friday for alleged aggravated robbery at Auto Value on West Main Street.

Wilmington Police Department Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal that around 3:45 a.m., police responded to Auto Value in regards to a male subject trying to steal a vehicle.

“When officers confronted him, the suspect took off running from the vehicle,” said Fithen. “(Krier) made entry into the Auto Value through a broken window.”

Once Krier was inside he barricaded himself inside the business and was armed with a knife, according to authorities. Police set up a perimeter while waiting for the SWAT team to arrive. Officers attempted to negotiate with Krier but to no avail.

When the SWAT team arrived, they made entry into the business and arrested Krier.

Fithen advised the victim of the attempted carjacking was not injured but Krier allegedly “made a swipe” at the victim with a knife.

Fithen advised Krier was on federal parole out of Cincinnati. Fithen stated Krier would go through the Clinton County court system first, and then a federal warrant would be put in effect for him.

Krier could also face a vandalism charge due to the damage he did to the store.

