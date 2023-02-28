Photo Gallery: Astros earn second straight regional berth

For most of the game Saturday against Anna, East Clinton’s leading scorer Liby Evanshine was on the bench with an injury.

As Lauren Stonewall (23) stands her ground defensively, teammate Jozie Jones comes from behind with a block attempt during Saturday’s game against Anna.

Point guard Jordan Collom looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during Saturday’s game against Anna.

Jayden Murphy had nine points in Saturday’s win over Anna at Springfield High School.

Libby Evanshine (right) celebrates the district championship net being caught by teammate Megan Hadley.

Kami Whiteaker with a pose seen all-too-often by Anna Saturday. The EC senior was 10 for 13 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter of the district championship game.