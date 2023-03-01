Chamber to host first ‘Women in Business’ Luncheon

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will host its first “Women in Business” Luncheon on Wednesday, March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse Event Center, 1399 Brown Road, Wilmington. This event will offer fun, prizes, and a boxed lunch from Harvest House Catering.

The luncheon will kick off with networking from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a boxed lunch and brief presentation from Evermore Financial Services, a small women-owned accounting and financial consultant business based in Blanchester.

The presentation will discuss how women think about money; how to make money align with the mission, vision, and purpose; and knowing numbers and financial position.

Registration is $15 per person for Chamber members and $20 per person for non-members, which includes lunch, door prize tickets, and “swag bags.” Additionally, all participants are welcome to provide items from their personal business (such as brochures, cards, coupons, etc.) to distribute at the event.

All are welcome to attend, but seats are limited. Please Register by March 3 online at www.wccchamber.com or by emailing [email protected] Payment can be made with a credit card (pre-event) or cash/check at the door. Everyone who prepays will receive an extra door prize ticket.