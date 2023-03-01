Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 4:28 a.m. on February 20, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Broadway Street in Midland/Jefferson Township on the report of shots being fired. According to the report, deputies collected two spent 9mm casings and a red Bic lighter as evidence.

• At 7:53 a.m. on February 23, deputies responded to the 100 block of South Broadway Street on the report of a possible shooting. The report indicates the offense occurring was making false alarms. A 60-year-old Cincinnati male was listed as the suspect.

• At 7:17 a.m. on February 22, a female subject reported being harassed by a 28-year-old Wilmington male. No further details were listed.

• At 11:48 a.m. on February 21, a 61-year-old Cincinnati male reported buying a Generac Generator but the suspect never installed or provided it. The report lists a 51-year-old New Vienna male as the suspect. The incident took place between June 6, 2022 and February 21, 2023 and took place at the 7300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington/Vernon Township. The generator is valued at $6,500.

• At 10:40 a.m. on February 22, a 30-year-old Wilmington/Vernon Township female advised her identity was stolen. According to the report, the victim’s employer received a fraudulent unemployment claim.

• At 5:14 p.m. on February 23, a 45-year-old Sabina female reported someone filing for unemployment in her name.

