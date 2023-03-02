Isaac leaving WHS boys basketball after two seasons

After two years, Jermaine Isaac is leaving the Wilmington High School boys basketball program.

In addition, Isaac has resigned from his position as the City of Wilmington director of parks and recreation.

Isaac has been hired as a Division Manager of Sports for the city of Dayton.

“This is an awesome opportunity for me that I could not pass up,” Isaac said. “I’ve worked for them in the past, so I’m familiar with the organization.

“This is a great opportunity for me and my family but I knew if I took this job I wouldn’t be able to coach any more.”

Wilmington was 5-18 this past season and 10-10 a year ago.

“As a coach, as a competitor, you definitely don’t want your last games to be like how this season ended in terms of wins and losses,” Isaac said.

WHS athletic director Troy Diels issued a statement to the News Journal shortly after Isaac met with the players in the basketball program.

“Wilmington City Schools and the Hurricane Athletic Department are grateful for everything that coach Isaac gave to the basketball program,” the statement read. “Jermaine brought an intensity to the program and his kids played hard each and every night. He and his wife, Maggie, and boys Noah and Ryan have been a big part of Hurricane athletics and we wish them best of luck moving forward and wish Jermaine the best with his new position.”

Isaac said he appreciated Diels, the board of education and administration for their support “of our program and giving me the opportunity to lead this program.”

Isaac said he and his family plan to remain Wilmington residents.

“I’ll come to the game, sit in the stands, and cheer on the Hurricane football and basketball,” Isaac said.