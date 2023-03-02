WC swimmers honored for academics

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College swimmers were honored as Academic All-District athletes, the College Sports Communicators announced.

Austin Reed represented the men’s swim team while Audrey Bibb, Peyton Mullins, Rylee Kay Puthoff and Sierra Szuhay garnered honors for the women’s swim team.

In order to qualify for nomination for Academic All-District, student-athletes must meet the following qualifications:

Sophomore athletically or higher

3.50 cumulative grade point average or higher

Been enrolled at the institution for at least one calendar year

Starter or key reserve

A sophomore business administration major from Toledo, Reed won the consolation final of the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.46) at the OAC Championship meet and placed third in the consolation final of both the 100-yard freestyle (47.26 seconds) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.76). He also competed as a member of the Quakers’ 200-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle and 400-yard medley relay squads.

Bibb, a junior exercise science and psychology double major from Houston, Texas, finished runner-up (2:04.93) and fifth (57.98 seconds) in the consolation finals of the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events respectively at the OAC Championship meet.

Mullins, a senior business administration major from Cincinnati, swam preliminary events at the OAC Championships in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

Puthoff, a sophomore agriculture major from Conover, Ohio, competed in freestyle and backstroke events at the OAC Championship. She placed 12th in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 21:22.20.

Szuhay, a senior exercise science major from Jefferson, Ohio, closed out her WC career swimming in backstroke and IM events at the OAC Championship. She placed eighth in the championship final of the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.64) and 200-yard backstroke (2:15.37) while also touching the wall in third (2:22.10) in the consolation final of the 200-yard IM.