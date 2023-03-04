Fisher returning to Columbus but WHS team falls 18 short

BEAVERCREEK — A slow start in the baker games doomed the Wilmington High School girls bowling team Friday at the Division I Southwest District Bowling Championships at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

WHS sophomore Kylie Fisher had a season-best 611 series and earned her second straight trip to the state tournament.

The Hurricane was second only to Vandalia Butler after three team games. The 2,636 put WHS 13 pins off Butler’s pace-settting 2,649 total. The top five teams advanced to the state tournament.

But bakers of 125 and 129 to start put Wilmington in a hole it could never get out of on this day.

Fisher, who was ninth at last season’s state tournament, opened the district event with a 183 and then followed with 224 and 204. Natalie Digiacomo of Turpin was the top individual in the tournament witha 686 series. Fairmont sophomore Danica Roseberry was runnerup with a 660, which included a 299 game.

Wilmington’s Lexus Reiley had a 588 series for the Hurricane, also getting better as the day went on with 160, 214, 214. She was 22 shy of advancing.

Butler was the overal team champ with 3,738 with Centerville fifth at 3,570. Wilmington was sixth with 3,552. The WHS baker total of 916 was 15th overall.

SUMMARY

March 3, 2023

Division I Southwest District

Girls Bowling Championship

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

WHS 824, 943, 869 bakers 125, 129, 177, 167, 141, 177

3 Teams-2636; bakers-916 (3552)