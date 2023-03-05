Ohio prep boys, girls basketball scoreboard

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Regional Final
Cin. Princeton 65, Kings Mills Kings 53
Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21
Grafton Midview 62, Solon 59
Division III
Regional Final
Castalia Margaretta 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 30
Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50
Division IV
Regional Final
Berlin Hiland 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43
New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30
New Middletown Spring. 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28
Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, OT
Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42
Region 2
Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43
Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37
Region 3
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39
Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48
Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43
Westerville S. 62, Dublin Jerome 60
Region 4
Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39
Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44
Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36
Fairfield 76, Huber Hts. Wayne 51
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Buchtel 70, Cle. VASJ 44
Cle. Glenville 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48
Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68
Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36
Region 6
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45
Rossford 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34
Sandusky 75, Lexington 67
Van Wert 69, Defiance 43
Region 7
Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47
Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, New Concord John Glenn 37
Zanesville Maysville 71, E. Liverpool 52
Division III
Region 10
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49
Oregon Stritch 56, Huron 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51
