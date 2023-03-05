Ohio prep boys, girls basketball scoreboard

By
news engin
-

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Regional Final

Cin. Princeton 65, Kings Mills Kings 53

Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21

Grafton Midview 62, Solon 59

Division III

Regional Final

Castalia Margaretta 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 30

Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50

Division IV

Regional Final

Berlin Hiland 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43

New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30

New Middletown Spring. 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28

Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Cle. St. Ignatius 52, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, OT

Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42

Region 2

Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43

Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37

Region 3

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39

Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43

Westerville S. 62, Dublin Jerome 60

Region 4

Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39

Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44

Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36

Fairfield 76, Huber Hts. Wayne 51

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Buchtel 70, Cle. VASJ 44

Cle. Glenville 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36

Region 6

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45

Rossford 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 34

Sandusky 75, Lexington 67

Van Wert 69, Defiance 43

Region 7

Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, New Concord John Glenn 37

Zanesville Maysville 71, E. Liverpool 52

Division III

Region 10

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49

Oregon Stritch 56, Huron 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

