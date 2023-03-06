Friends of the Library holds informative meeting

President Jim Hayslip opened the Feb. 28 meeting of Friends of the Library (FOL) held at 2:30 pm in the Kirk Room. Kathy Kral gave the treasurer’s Report. Hayslip introduced three new members, and Joe Knueven, director of the Wilmington Library, joined the group via zoom.

Joe Knueven had several requests for the group. Krista Barr, coordinator of the Childrens Library, would like to dedicate a “Story Time” in that area. She provided a print of both a “Reading Tree and Reading Bench.” The members voted to underwrite both.

FOL, in coordination with the Wilmington Library, will be sponsoring the free Annual Easter Egg Hunt in connection with the Gavin Park Event to be held April 1 from 10-3 at Gavin Park. Several middle school student council members from local schools, plus individuals, have volunteered to stuff the over 5,000 eggs needed. Along with the egg hunt, there will be face painting and three cake walks (two children’s and one adult). It is rumored the Easter Bunny may stop by.

FOL continues to review and shelve donated books in the Friends of the Library room (immediately to the left of the library’s front desk). A green dot indicates books received this year. The hours are the same as those of the public library, so stop by and find a book(s) to read. Donations are appreciated, but not required.

The next meeting is March 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Kirk Room. New members are welcome. Those attending the meeting not previously mentioned were George Cook, Judy Elam, Stephanie Boris, Diane and Matt Ankrom, Bob Risinger and Ann Kuehn.