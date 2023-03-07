Middle school age bowling program begins March 15 at Royal Z Lanes

A middle school-age bowling program will begin March 15 at Royal Z Lanes.

Boys and girls in grades 6-8 are eligible. The program will be led by Clinton County high school bowling coaches and volunteers with years of experience, according to a press release.

All students within Clinton County and Greeneview school districts are eligible.

There is a weekly fee of $8. The program will meet 3:30 p.m. March 15 to start the program. As part of the eight-week program, an additional fee can be paid by anyone wishing to purchase a bowling ball.

Each week bowlers will be paired with bowlers from their schools for a two-game 10-pin series and a two-game baker series.

This club will be targeted to help prepare students who may have an interest in bowling at the high school level. Focus will be placed on accuracy, form, general bowling knowledge and etiquette. As part of the development program, there will be performance bowling ball demos available some weeks.

“Each year (high school) coaches receive incoming freshmen who have never bowled before and possess no equipment of their own,” the press release stated. “This would be similar to a player showing up to baseball tryouts with a wiffle ball bat and attempting to take batting practice. Attempting to compete with equipment off the shared shelves at any bowling facility is virtually impossible at the high school level and these demo events will help highlight those advantages.”

This club will be an opportunity for high school coaches to get an early look at players developing in their program in the years to come.

To sign-up, contact Royal Z Lanes (937-382-3891) and ask for Jackie or Austin Smith (937-838-4340). Email Smith at ([email protected]).