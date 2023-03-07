Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:54 p.m. on March 2, deputies received a report from the Clinton-Massie school district of a student claiming to have a firearm on a school bus. The report does not indicate a firearm was seized. An investigation is pending, according to the report.

• At 9:33 p.m. on February 24, deputies received a report of male violating the terms of an active protection order. The suspect, a 50-year-old male, was charged with allegedly violating the protection order. The same suspect is facing charges of alleged domestic violence and telecommunication harassment in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 12:52 p.m. on February 25, a Midland business reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. The incident took place at the 11000 block of U.S. 68 South in Midland/Jefferson Township.

• At 7:02 a.m. on March 1, a 61-year-old Leesburg female reported she was the victim of identity fraud.

• At 6:48 p.m. on February 24, a 55-year-old New Vienna/Green Township female reported her identity as used for unemployment benefits.

