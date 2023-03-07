Winners announced for annual SWMD Earth Day Poster Contest

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has announced that the annual Earth Day Poster Contest had another outstanding year.

K-5 classroom and art teachers across the county were invited to participate in December to ensure they had plenty of time to incorporate environmental stewardship lessons into their educational plans as well as the time necessary for their students to work on their Earth Day/recycling themed posters. And work on their posters they did. SWMD received Earth Day posters from 122 classrooms across the county.

Educators were asked to select one poster per individual homeroom to submit for display in the Clinton County Courthouse. It is from these entries that the Clinton County Commissioners had the unenviable task of selecting 10 posters for inclusion in the SWMD’s Annual Educator’s Calendar, which will be distributed to every classroom in Clinton County.

Each student whose poster is displayed in the courthouse is receiving a recycled content prize pack. While each student whose poster is selected to be included in the SWMD annual Educator’s Calendar will receive a recycled-content grand prize and will be recognized by the county commissioners at an awards ceremony held in the courthouse in May.

Thank you to all the K-5 students and educators who make this program a success year after year. The Earth Day Poster Contest is truly one of the best parts of the job at the Solid Waste Management District, according to a news release.

“We appreciate all the thought, planning, creativity and effort put into this program from educators and students alike. Earth Day is fast approaching on Friday, April 22. Feel free to show your support for these hardworking students and educators by organizing a litter clean-up event at your school or local park—SWMD staff can help!”

All 122 posters will be on display on the ground floor of the historical Clinton County Courthouse through March 23.

Overall winners whose artwork has been selected for inclusion into the 2023/2024 Annual Educator’s Calendar are as follows:

– Cohen Cox, fifth grader at Wilmington Christian Academy, teachers are Mrs. McKain (homeroom) and Alicia Wheeler (art teacher)

– Lola Dallas, fifth grader at Blanchester Middle School, teachers are Ms. Bengtson (homeroom) and Britni Ashford (art teacher)

– Heidy Granados, fifth grader at Blanchester Middle School, teachers are Carruthers (homeroom) and Britni Ashford (art teacher)

– Madilyn Dorsch, fourth grader at Denver Place Elementary, teacher is Mr. Stout (homeroom).

– Gwen Hackney, fourth grader at Denver Place Elementary, teacher is Ms. Bockenek (homeroom).

– Grant Grunewald, third grader at Clinton-Massie Elementary, teachers are Mr. Proctor (homeroom) and Samantha Webb (art teacher).

– Vivienne Snelling, third grader at Clinton-Massie Elementary, teachers are Ms. Goodall (homeroom) and Samantha Webb (art teacher).

– Vida Wahsum, second grader at Clinton-Massie Elementary, teachers are Ms. Miller (homeroom and Samantha Webb (art teacher).

– Carter Thompson, first grader at Putman Elementary, teachers are Mrs. Phillips (homeroom) and Shelly Pembleton (art teacher).

– EmmaLee Stull, kindergartner at Clinton-Massie Elementary, teachers are Mrs. Kaneshiro (homeroom) and Samantha Webb (art teacher).