I-71 lane closures scheduled this week

CLINTON COUNTY – Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 in Clinton County on Thursday for pothole repair.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, I-71 North and South will be reduced to one lane from just south of the S.R. 72 interchange and the Greene County line to the U.S. 68 interchange for crews to repair potholes.

Throughout the morning, traffic will be maintained in one lane in either direction, and all work is anticipated to be completed by 10 a.m. Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.