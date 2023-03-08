English Club welcomes Board of DD representative

English Club met on March 3 at McCoy’s. The hostess was Joan Burge. President Nancy Williams welcomed 15 members and one guest, Jamie Roe, from Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The business meeting was answered by naming a favorite sports team from Ohio. The Ohio State University and Clinton-Massie were the favorites of many members.

Roe discussed the many services provided by the Clinton County Board. Services include Early Intervention, which supports families of children, birth to age 3, home visiting promoting positive parent-child relationships, housing, employment camp, Special Olympics, and HELP ME GROW, a system of supports for pregnant women, caregivers with new babies,and families with young children with developmental delays and disabilities.

The many services may be accessed at 1-800-755-GROW or at Ohio Early Intervention.

Minutes of the December meeting were read by secretary Donna Barnhart and approved.

There was no old business. Under new business, it was announced that First Christian Church has books to donate to any group that is interested.

The next meeting will be held at McCoy’s on April 7. Hostesses will be Jean Singleton and Jane Walker.