Pork Pride 4-H Club holds meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, March 5. There were 12 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:08 p.m. Donaven Dalton led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led us in the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report. The members approved sponsoring banners and awards for the Clinton County Fair.

Harper Furnish did a demonstration on her found items wooden picture and her heart string art that she learned how to do at the Wilmington Public Library. Leah Chesney did a demonstration on her slinky that she got at the Cloverbud Club. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

The members discussed fundraisers and community service projects. Stanley Chesney told the group that the dues for this year have been paid for. Judy Hatfield reminded the group that their online enrollment needs entered by March 15.

The group then worked on a clover puppy craft. After the clover puppy craft, we had a butter shaking contest. The team of Harper, Jacob, Leah and Molly won.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Harper Furnish will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Isaac Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; Donaven Dalton and Jacob Furnish will have demonstrations; and Donaven Dalton will provide snacks.

Harper Furnish made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Gregary Achtermann seconded the motion. The meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Chesney family and the wonderful butter that we made.