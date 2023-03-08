Blanchester officials represented in DC

At the American Public Power Association Rally, held Feb. 27-March 1, a delegation from the Village of Blanchester met with Rep. Brad Wenstrup. From left are James Bowling, chair of Blanchester Board of Public Affairs; John M. Carman, mayor of Blanchester; Reilly Hopkins, Blanchester council member; Wenstrup; Robert Haines, member of the Blanchester Board of Public Affairs; and Sreeram Reddy, Blanchester utilities director. Representatives and officials from 27 American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) and Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) member communities participated in the rally. The annual rally is an opportunity for municipal electric system representatives from across the country to share firsthand insights with federal lawmakers and their staff.

