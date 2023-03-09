Progress Club holds first meeting of 2023

Eighteen members gathered Monday, March 6 for the first meeting for Progress Club, 2023.

President Mary Ellen Krisher opened the meeting with the William Wordsworth poem, “Daffodils.” Hostesses, Jane Allemang and Hesperia Bevan, welcomed the group and introduced Jenna Allemang and her father Scott.

For the roll call, each lady became better acquainted with Jenna by asking a question about her life and plans for the future. Then Jenna led the ladies in Spring Song Bingo. Prize winners received miniature harmonics and kazoos. The highlight of the afternoon was Jenna’s program of three beautiful vocal solos.

The first for which she received a 1 rating at the Ohio Music Education Association was from the Italian opera Marcello titled II Meo Bel Foco. The second selection was I Dreamed a Dream, and the third selection was Privilege to Pee from the play Urinetown.

Following the business meeting, everyone enjoyed refreshments of miniature cheesecakes, candy, nuts, and soft drinks with a time of fellowship. Members present were: Mary Camp, Jayne Garber and her guest, Cathy Hadley, Dorothy Henry, Susan Henry, Suzanne Madison, Becky Miller, Barbara Mueller, Judy Sargent, Jean Singleton, Donna Thorp, Jane Walker, Joyce Walker, Jessie Wilson, and those previously mentioned.