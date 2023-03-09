News A special birthday celebrated By news engin - March 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Thelma Sharp Pennewitt celebrated her 90th birthday with her family on Feb. 26. She was born in the Midland, Ohio area and attended the Sight Saving Class in Hillsboro. She is a long-time resident of New Antioch. Submitted photo Thelma Sharp Pennewitt celebrated her 90th birthday with her family on Feb. 26. She was born in the Midland, Ohio area and attended the Sight Saving Class in Hillsboro. She is a long-time resident of New Antioch. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings