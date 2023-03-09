A special birthday celebrated

By
news engin
-

Thelma Sharp Pennewitt celebrated her 90th birthday with her family on Feb. 26. She was born in the Midland, Ohio area and attended the Sight Saving Class in Hillsboro. She is a long-time resident of New Antioch.

Submitted photo

Thelma Sharp Pennewitt celebrated her 90th birthday with her family on Feb. 26. She was born in the Midland, Ohio area and attended the Sight Saving Class in Hillsboro. She is a long-time resident of New Antioch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR