McCoy wins opener, moves to 138 quarters at state

COLUMBUS — Thane McCoy opened the OHSAA Division II Boys Wrestling Championship with a victory Friday afternoon.

McCoy decisioned West Holmes freshman Louden Dixon 5-1 at 138 pounds. In a methodical match, McCoy was in control and wore down his opponent for the victory.

Wilmington’s Gage Davis and Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle lost their first two matches and are out of the tournament.

Wilmington’s Josh Snell and Wilmington’s Mythias Stuckey lost their first matches then bounced back with wins in the consolation bracket.

In the girls tournament, Kaylee Ramsey of Clinton-Massie dropped her first match 5-1 then battled back with a pin to advance to Saturday’s competition. She pinned Mollie Rozalski of Conneaut in 1:14 in the consolation bracket.

Stuckey lost by technical fall in his opener then decision Aiden Bean of Marlington 8-3 in his second match. Snell was pinned in his first bout before rebounding with a pin in 3:00 over Ben Zinda of Carrollton.

Stuckey was in control the whole match but is battling an injury. He’s glad to still be in the tournament and is ready to wrestle on Saturday, he said following the match.

With his pin, Snell said he’s excited and ready to wrestle again on Saturday.

SUMMARY

March 10, 2023

@Schottenstein Center, OSU

OHSAA Division II Boys

Wrestling Championship

106: Cody Lisle was pinned by Ethan Burkhart (New Lex) 1:49; was pinned by Owen Nelson (CVCA) 2:00

113: Mythias Stuckey was dec by Cannan Smith (Chill) 16-1; dec Aiden Bean (Marlington) 8-3

138: Thane McCoy dec Louden Dixon (West Holmes) 5-1

165: Gage Davis was dec by Mack Parsley (WCH) 3-1; was dec by Hudson Brink (West Branch) 7-2

190: Josh Snell was pinned by Max Ray (Columbian) 2:15; pinned Ben Zinda (Carrollton) 3:00

–

OHSAA Girls Wrestling Championship

120: Kaylee Ramsey was dec by Lauryn Davis (Hillsdale) 5-1

Gary Van Pelt contributed to this report.